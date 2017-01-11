First at Four: Wilmington blues artist to release new album at International Blues Challenge

Randy McQuay is is returning to the International Blues Challenge this year to defend his title. (Source: WECT)

An award-winning musician who calls Wilmington home is returning to the International Blues Challenge this year to defend his title.

Blues artist Randy McQuay was the 2015 International Blues Challenge Winner.

Although he didn’t attend the event last year, he’s returning this year and dropping a new album at the same time.

“It’s really exciting to get to go back again. It’s a great promotional event,” McQuay said.

He explained the award in 2015 helped to boost his career.

“It’s really helped me in traveling nationally around the country and being able to get into venues and festivals that otherwise I may not have been able to get into,” he said.

This time, when McQuay goes to Memphis for the event, he’ll also release his new album, “My Kind of Blues.”

“It’s all acoustic raw deep cut blues,” he said.

The 2017 International Blues Challenge will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

McQuay, who is originally from Charlotte, has lived in Wilmington since he attended UNCW.

You can learn more about McQuay and his music here.

