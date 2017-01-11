Wilmington police urge gun owners to secure their weapons

Gun theft on the rise in New Hanover County. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Police Department wants to remind gun owners to secure their weapons.

Three times within the past week, thieves stole guns from homes and cars according to Wilmington Police.

Police said it only takes a few steps to keep your guns safe and secure.

"They need to have a way to secure via lock box or some cars have built in lock boxes. There are also ones that you can get that are portable and you can take with you," said Robert Thomas, a detective with the Wilmington Police Department.

Dane Britt, owner of K and D Guns and Ammo, have plenty of options inside of his store.

"I would say the most common methods for securing the guns are safes, you can get gun safes and locks," Britt said.

From June 1 to Sept. 21, more than 50 guns were reported stolen according to Wilmington police.

Solomon Harvey has owned guns for a while. He believes it's a power struggle for those who aim to use the stolen gun to commit crimes.

"It's easy to feel powerful on the other side of the trigger and a lot of these people who take things feel like then can because they have a gun," Harvey said.

Detective Thomas says if your gun is stolen, call 911 right away. Report your serial number, but if you don't have it, you will need to contact the gun store where you bought it. It will be on file there.

