Critical permit hearing for controversial water plant

H2GO must prove the need to discharge millions of gallons of brine into Brunswick River. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County residents are prepared to speak out Thursday night in what may be their best chance yet to shut down a controversial water treatment plant.

H2GO is applying for a critical permit for their proposed reverse-osmosis plant. Advocates and opponents are preparing their talking points for state environmental regulators charged with issuing those permits.

Opponents are primarily opposed to the price tag for the plant – which is close to $30 million. They say an alternative water source is not needed, and are wary of the liability that debt payments for the plant would put on their relatively small customer base.

But the focus now is on the environmental impact. The reverse osmosis process involves pumping ground water to the surface, desalinating it, and then sending the treated water on to customers. But the process creates a byproduct up to 2 million gallons of brine each day. It would need to be dumped into the river, and for that, H2GO needs a permit.

"The real solution to pollution is to not pollute in the first place. And that's the solution that would involve continuing to buy water from Brunswick County as H2GO has done now for 31 plus years," said Jeff Gerken, one of two H2GO commissioners adamantly opposed to the plant.

But the majority of the commissioners and the authority’s executive director support the plant and would like to end their reliance on Brunswick County for drinking water.

“The proposed reverse-osmosis plant will provide a sustainable, resilient, high-quality public water supply without impacting customer rates and without having any detrimental environmental impacts,” explained H2GO Executive Director Bob Walker. “The new RO water treatment plant will provide a greater diversity in source water to meet the needs of our rapidly growing customer base….”

While Gerken agrees the environmental impact would be minimal because the brine discharge would be quickly diluted in the river, he says it is still not justified because there is no clear need for an alternative drinking supply. Gerken says the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority, which provides treated river water to Brunswick County and in turn to H2GO, is in the process of adding additional capacity, and has decreased their wholesale water prices in recent years.

Gerken said more than $2 million has already been spent in an effort to make the water plant a reality, but it can still be stopped before tens of millions more are spent.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is meeting 6 p.m.Thursday at the Leland Cultural Center by Magnolia Greens, to hear from people on both sides of this issue.

It’s not clear how long it will take them to make a decision on issuing a permit.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.