Local pastor remembers two friends killed in Charleston church shooting

A day after Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was sentenced to death for killing nine people in June 2015, one local pastor is still reeling from the death of two close friends lost in the senseless tragedy.

Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston and St. Stephen AME in Wilmington are known as "Mother churches." The two have worked closely together for decades.

Pastor Wayne Johnson at St. Stephen's was close friends with Reverend Clementa Pickney and Reverend Daniel Simmons.

He knew both men well from attending church conferences and meetings. Pickney was the Pastor at Mother Emanuel, and Reverend Daniel Simmons was conducting the bible study on the night of the massacre.

"These people were coming to worship, and then to have their lives taken away from them by a senseless act, a heinous act of hatred. They were just coming to worship God," said Johnson as he recounted how his dear friends passed away.

He will never forget the day he heard about the mass shooting and hate crime on his sister church.

"I found out about this tragedy like most did through email and through text messaging," he explained. "Right away I began to call some of my friends in South Carolina, and I said, 'Oh my God, someone at Emmanuel Church has gone in and taken lives of people that I know.'"

Johnson said his dear friend Reverend Pickney was a young pastor on his way to achieving great things. He said one day he wanted to become a bishop.

"He was a wonderful person doing wonderful things not only for the congregation but also for people in his district," Johnson said.

Since the senseless tragedy, he has heightened security at his downtown church, keeping doors locked at all times even when the church is open.

"We have to be concerned about how people enter and exit the building now more than ever. We are very concerned about what exits are open on Sunday morning," he said.

Johnson still feels deep pain from the loss of his two dear friends 18 months later but knows justice will prevail. He feels the death penalty for Dylann Roof is warranted.

"As a man of faith and pastor of a congregation, God also has law and the reciprocity for breaking God's law is that he that lives by the sword dies by the sword what you reap you will also sow."

