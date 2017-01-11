Two United Blood Nation gang members sentenced to prison time

Two validated United Blood Nation gang members are heading to prison after pleading guilty in New Hanover County court Tuesday in unrelated incidents.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Christopher “Gutta” Reed, 25, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to attempted interfering with an electronic device and was sentenced as a habitual felon. He was issued a 23 to 40-month active sentence in the Department of Adult Correction.

On June 20, 2016, Reed was on post-release supervision from a 2015 possession of a firearm by a felon conviction when he removed his electronic monitoring device. He was taken into custody by the Probation office nine days later. Reed also has prior convictions of sale of heroin and common law robbery.

Joshua Saul, 23, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and was also sentenced as a habitual felon. He received a 60 to 84-month active sentence.

On Feb. 29, 2016, the Wilmington Police Department directed a confidential informant to purchase heroin from Saul in the area of 29th and Willow streets. Saul provided 12 bindles of heroin to the informant, according to officials.

At the time of his arrest, Saul was on post-release supervision for possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin. He also has prior convictions of felony hit and run causing injury and possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance.

“Our office will continue to seek prison sentences for persistent and repetitive drug dealers,” District Attorney Ben David said.

