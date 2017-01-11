Nature Conservancy hopes to burn thousands of acres in 2017

Controlled burns are good for nature and people and typically take place between January and August during favorable weather conditions. (Source: WECT)

The Nature Conservancy hopes to burn several thousand acres on its preserves in Brunswick, Pender, Bladen, Columbus and Onslow counties in 2017.

According to the conservancy, longleaf pine forests are fire dependent. Without burning, they will disappear along with the plants and animals that live there.

The controlled burns will take place in the same areas as in the past, including the Green Swamp in Brunswick County.

Last year the Conservancy burned 3,510 acres on its Southeastern North Carolina preserves and assisted with another 18,500 acres on property owned by its conservation partners.

