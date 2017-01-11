Get your pic with the National Championship trophy at UNCW Thurs - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Get your pic with the National Championship trophy at UNCW Thursday

The NCAA National Championship basketball trophy will be on display at UNCW Thursday. (Source: UNCW) The NCAA National Championship basketball trophy will be on display at UNCW Thursday. (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Want to have your picture taken with the NCAA National Championship basketball trophy? Thursday will be your chance.

UNCW has announced that fans will have an opportunity to take their picture with the trophy in the Gate B foyer at Trask Coliseum from 5:30 p.m. until the end of halftime of the UNCW-William & Mary men's basketball game.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly