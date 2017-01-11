Get your pic with the National Championship trophy at UNCW Thursday

The NCAA National Championship basketball trophy will be on display at UNCW Thursday. (Source: UNCW)

Want to have your picture taken with the NCAA National Championship basketball trophy? Thursday will be your chance.

UNCW has announced that fans will have an opportunity to take their picture with the trophy in the Gate B foyer at Trask Coliseum from 5:30 p.m. until the end of halftime of the UNCW-William & Mary men's basketball game.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Take your pic with #NCAA National Championship trophy tomorrow from 5:30 pm-End of half vs @TribeMensHoops in Gate B foyer of Trask Coliseum pic.twitter.com/hem9NDhZTu — UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) January 11, 2017

The 2017 #NCAA National Championship trophy makes it's rounds with the Seahawk family on campus today! Come take a pic with it tmrw at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/5mll6mkut7 — UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) January 11, 2017

