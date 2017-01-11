UNCW beach volleyball schedule includes two home events

Jackie Manuel, a member of North Carolina's 2005 national championship team, has been hired by head coach C.B.McGrath to be an assistant coach for the UNCW men's basketball team.More >>
Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.More >>
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of NFL's most influential and popular executives, dies at 84.More >>
Wilmington native Derek Brunson has made a living as a UFC fighter. Now he is chasing another dream.More >>
North Carolina State sophomore guard Maverick Rowan is leaving the program.More >>
