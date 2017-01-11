UNCW beach volleyball schedule includes two home events

The UNCW beach volleyball team's second season will include a pair of home events at Dig & Dive.

The Seahawks will host a doubleheader with Coastal Carolina on March 18 and the UNCW Beach Volleyball Classic on April 1-2. The Classic also will feature Mercer, College of Charleston, Stevenson, Coastal Carolina and South Carolina.

"As a program we learned a lot during our inaugural season and are a year wiser and more knowledgeable about the game. We feel our 2017 schedule is set up to allow for some success and also give us some tough tests," UNCW coach Amy Bambenek said. "We are excited to host two home events at Dig & Dive and to also compete in our first CCSA tournament at the end of April. The depth of talent on our beach roster has grown, and I'm looking forward to hitting the sand with such a motivated group of players."

The eight-event schedule, which begins with the UNF Sand Invitational in St. Augustine, Fla., on March 4-5, can be found here

