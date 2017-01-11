Press conference could reveal more details about officer-involved shooting

Jacob Schwenk being sworn into the Leland Police Department in May 2016 (Source: Leland NC Police Department Facebook page)

Officials responded to the scene of a shooting in the Windsor Park community Friday evening that left one officer injured. (Source: WECT)

More details could be revealed this afternoon about an officer-involved shooting in Leland.

District Attorney Jon David will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to address the fatal shooting December 9 that injured Leland Police Officer Jacob Schwenk.

Schwenk was responding to a call about a possible drunk driver on Bridgeport Way in the Windsor Park neighborhood. Schwenk was shot several times in the leg, as well as once in the chest. His bulletproof vest played a big role in saving his life.

Brent Quinn was killed during an exchange of gunfire, according to District Attorney Jon David. The State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the incident.

The conference will be held at the Brunswick County Courthouse. We expect to stream the conference live at the top of this story online or on mobile here: http://bit.ly/18l5Vot

