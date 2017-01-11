Dinner with a side of peace

The YWCA and the 2017 Martin Luther King celebration committee hosted a Potluck for Peace Thursday evening at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center.

The event was held to bring people together, make the community stronger and support Dr. King's dream.

"We need to show our young people one thing that is missing in the city of Wilmington and that is hope. So we try to include as many young people as we can into the celebration so they can see us work together," said Hollis Briggs, MLK Celebration chairman.

Kimberly McLaughlin Smith was the guest speaker and led a discussion about race and identity.

The organizers said they hope to create an atmosphere for “powerful conversation about change, acceptance, and awareness.”

Attendees were asked to bring a dish to share.

The next event the committee will host is the Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Banquet Friday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Riverside.

