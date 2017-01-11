Alleged drug dealer crashes vehicle while being chased by deputi - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Alleged drug dealer crashes vehicle while being chased by deputies

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested an alleged drug dealer who reportedly fled from undercover agents and crashed his vehicle on South Kerr Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, the agents were conducting an undercover operation and arranged to meet Donald Ray-Edtuan Davis, 39, at a location on South Kerr Avenue.

At some point during the operation, Davis jumped in his vehicle and fled from the agents, Brewer said.

Davis struck a motorist near the intersection with Market Street and eventually crashed on South Kerr Avenue near Emerson Street.

He reportedly jumped out the vehicle and ran but was caught by detectives after a short chase.

Davis was charged with:

  • Sell or deliver heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
  • Reckless driving to endanger
  • Speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors
  • Driving with a revoked license

He was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.535 million bond.

Davis was also wanted in Brunswick County for leading deputies on a high-speed chase on US 74 last May. Deputies attempted to pull him over for a tint violation and expired tags when he took off, officials said.

Radio traffic from the pursuit indicated that Davis reached speeds of 130 mph just before crossing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The chase was eventually called off after he entered Wilmington.

Davis was charged with the following for that incident:

  • Felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Exceeding the posted speed
  • Failure to heed light or siren
  • Expired registration card
  • Window tinting violation

