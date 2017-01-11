Alleged drug dealer crashes vehicle while being chased by deputies

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested an alleged drug dealer who reportedly fled from undercover agents and crashed his vehicle on South Kerr Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, the agents were conducting an undercover operation and arranged to meet Donald Ray-Edtuan Davis, 39, at a location on South Kerr Avenue.

At some point during the operation, Davis jumped in his vehicle and fled from the agents, Brewer said.

Davis struck a motorist near the intersection with Market Street and eventually crashed on South Kerr Avenue near Emerson Street.

He reportedly jumped out the vehicle and ran but was caught by detectives after a short chase.

Davis was charged with:

Sell or deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Reckless driving to endanger

Speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors

Driving with a revoked license

He was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.535 million bond.

Davis was also wanted in Brunswick County for leading deputies on a high-speed chase on US 74 last May. Deputies attempted to pull him over for a tint violation and expired tags when he took off, officials said.

Radio traffic from the pursuit indicated that Davis reached speeds of 130 mph just before crossing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The chase was eventually called off after he entered Wilmington.

Davis was charged with the following for that incident:

Felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Exceeding the posted speed

Failure to heed light or siren

Expired registration card

Window tinting violation

