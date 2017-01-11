UNCW and Wilmington PD promote pedestrian and bike safety

The University Police Department teamed up with Wilmington Police to enforce traffic laws and promote pedestrian and bike safety. The Pedestrian and Bicycle Enforcement Campaign was conducted from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and will happen again Jan. 19 at two busy areas for bike and foot traffic on South College Road.

“We are partnering with the WPD to help ensure the safety of UNCW students who walk or ride their bikes to and from campus,” said UPD Capt. Todd Curry.

According to university officials, the campaign focuses on the intersection of Randall Drive and South College Road. The campaign started after several complaints were filed with the department of students not using crosswalks.

University Police say several students cross in the middle of the road to try and cut time from their commute. Officers hope their presence at the intersection will stop people from crossing dangerously.

This is exactly what UNCW and WPD are trying to prevent people from doing. Find out more tonight on @wectnews pic.twitter.com/7PRKjwFPj4 — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) January 11, 2017

“I hope they (pedestrians) take their safety into their own hands. Walk the extra half block up and take the cross walk and take it safely across the street,” said UPD Patrol Sgt. Daniel Gaither.

UNCW also says they participate in the statewide Watch for Me NC pedestrian and bike safety program, which aims to reduce pedestrian and bicycle injuries and deaths through a comprehensive, targeted approach of public education and police enforcement.

