Closure planned for portion of Blue Clay Road

A portion of Blue Clay Road is scheduled to close later this month as crews replace a pipe.

Blue Clay Road will close .67 miles south on US 117 in both directions starting Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

The detour will be from Kerr Avenue to College Road.

Crews will replace an existing pipe with an upsize aluminum pipe in an effort to reduce flooding upstream as well as reducing the possibility of water overtopping the road during severe weather events.

