Third man pleads guilty in home invasion

Shameek Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty to common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery, felony breaking and entering and second degree kidnapping. (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A third man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a home invasion in Wilmington last year.

Shameek Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty to common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery, felony breaking and entering and second degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to 25-42 months in prison Tuesday.

According to officials, a woman told investigators that three men forced their way into her apartment on S. Second Street on April 13, 2016. The three men ransacked her home and stole a large amount of marijuana before fleeing the apartment. Investigators found a BB gun in the residence that had been left behind by the suspects.

Bishop Rat'E Ballard and Tyre Barden were arrested that same day while Robinson was taken into custody the next day.

The authorities found the stolen marijuana in Ballard's possession while Barden was found with a mask that was identified by the victim as a mask worn by one of the suspects.

Ballard pleaded guilty to common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery, and breaking and entering last October and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison.

Barden pleaded guilty to common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery, felony breaking and entering and second degree kidnapping in November and was sentenced to 25-42 months in prison.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.