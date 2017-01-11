Water main break leads to boil advisory for portion of Brunswick Co.

According to H2Go's website, consumers in the Collins Way area and Willoughbys are advised to boil all water being used for human consumption. (Source: WECT)

H2Go has issued a boil advisory for some of its customers in Brunswick County.

According to H2Go's website, consumers in the Collins Way area and Willoughbys are advised to boil all water being used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, until further notice.

The advisory was put into effect after a contractor hit a 12-inch water main on Highway 17 at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a H2Go spokesman. It caused low pressure in the system, leading to the advisory.

The water main was repaired by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials recommend vigorous boiling for one minute prior to use. The advisory is expected to be lifted by Thursday morning.

