Man wanted in Whiteville shooting arrested

A man wanted in connection to an October shooting in Whiteville has been arrested.

Carl Mason, 21, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied property causing serious injury.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, Mason is accused of firing several rounds into a vehicle on Tram Road on Oct. 10. The driver of the vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident.

