Carolina Beach council votes to prohibit helicopter takeoff and landing

After two and a half hours of public comment, Carolina Beach Town Council voted unanimously to prohibit aircraft takeoff and landing in the town.

The vote came after months of controversy surrounding helicopter tours in Carolina Beach.

In 2016, High Tide Helicopters applied for a permit to take off and land in town, but council denied that request.

Mayor Dan Wilcox said the items on Tuesday's agenda had nothing to do with any specific helicopter tour company.

At Tuesday’s meeting, dozens of people showed up to speak about the issue. Some stood in the hallway or outside the building because there wasn’t enough room.

Opponents handed out signs saying “no helicopters” to wave during the meeting.

Dozens spoke against helicopters, saying they would hurt property values, cause too much noise and harm local wildlife.

However, several people spoke in favor of helicopter tours in Carolina Beach, arguing the attraction would be good for tourism.

After about 10 minutes of discussion council members passed a motion to prohibit aircraft takeoff and landing.

Many residents stood and clapped after the vote and talked about going out to celebrate.

Some said fighting the helicopters was a passion for neighbors.

“It motivated me and a few other people to do things like start a petition,” resident Alex Torres said. “We wanted to make sure that the town knew what the citizens had to say. We love Carolina Beach for this reason. The entire town council listened to the citizens and voted accordingly. It's a beautiful thing."

