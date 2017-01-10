High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
East Bladen 49, West Bladen 45 F
Pender 38, Trask 22 F
Coastal Christian 39, Cape Fear Academy 33 F
Greenville Christian 12, WCA 45 F
East Columbus 67, Red Springs 55 F
Boys
Coastal Christian 39, Cape Fear Academy 35 F
East Bladen 53, West Bladen 67 F
Pender 69, Trask 60 F
Greenville Christian 52, WCA 75 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.