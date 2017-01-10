High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls 
East Bladen 49, West Bladen 45 F
Pender 38, Trask 22 F
Coastal Christian 39, Cape Fear Academy 33 F
Greenville Christian 12, WCA 45 F
East Columbus 67, Red Springs 55 F

Boys
Coastal Christian 39, Cape Fear Academy 35 F
East Bladen 53, West Bladen 67 F
Pender 69, Trask 60 F
Greenville Christian 52, WCA 75 F

