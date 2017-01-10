Mounted Patrol Unit working to keep downtown Wilmington safe

They may not look like your typical police officer, and they may not travel around town like a typical police officer, but Wilmington's Mounted Patrol Unit is capable of doing all duties of that of a regular officer and more.

Downtown Wilmington's Mounted Patrol unit was founded around 29 years ago by a man named John Winecoff. Winecoff started off patrolling the streets of downtown Wilmington by just himself and his trusty steed, Jubil.

Since 1989, the unit has stayed relatively small in numbers. Today they have two riders and three horses. The riders, Daniel Fortier and Jason Watts work with the horses Crescent, Comet and Elton every day.

During the winter they patrol during the day serving more as a PR unit to downtown Wilmington, having a high visibility in the area and interacting with the community. However during the summer the unit patrols during the night working with bar crowds, fights, and any other crime that may arise.

Being such a unique task force to the downtown Wilmington area, Fortier says everyone always loves to see them out there patrolling and protecting the streets of the Port City.

"They really do like it," said Fortier. "We always get compliments riding through the historic neighborhood. The business owners downtown all know us, they know the horses, they ask when they're not out there."

In addition to their policing duties, they are working with live animals that have to be catered to every day no matter what. Watts and Fortier take care of the horses themselves before they can go downtown to patrol. They clean the horses, feed them, clean their stalls and do all other maintenance duties around the stable.

"We can do anything a normal police officer can do, but we have a little more added functions," said Fortier. "We have to fix the fence, we have to mow the grass up here, we have to clean the stalls, we have to feed them. So there's a lot of maintenance that goes on up here that no one really gets to see."

Fortier said his favorite part of being a part of the unit is just getting on the horse and riding because of the different aspect gives when he is up on the horse.

"You get to look at policing in a different way when you're on top of a horse," said Fortier. "And people look at you differently, as compared to someone being in a car."

