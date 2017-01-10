Permit technician uniquely qualified to help Hurricane Matthew v - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Permit technician uniquely qualified to help Hurricane Matthew victims

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
Connect
Lateacha Kea's house (white house in back) was flooded by Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WECT) Lateacha Kea's house (white house in back) was flooded by Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WECT)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

FEMA set up shop at the Pender County Planning and Zoning Department to answer any questions Hurricane Matthew victims may have. Little did they know, a woman just down the hall knows just how these victims are feeling.

Lateacha Kea is a permit technician with the county who lost her home when the Black River Basin flooded.

"There were snakes in the water," said Kea. "I never had the idea that I would have to go home to check on everything by boat."

Kea said she would visit her flooded home more often in the past. But the images the trips left her with became too much for her to handle. "It's too heart wrenching to go back and forth," said Kea.

She said her family now needs to put on masks if they want to step inside their home. The mold and mildew has piled up over the months and Kea said she doesn't think they will ever be able to move back in.

It's a tough situation to move on from. But Kea distracts herself by helping others in that same situation. People come into her office, ready to start the long rebuilding process.

"I tell them 'I know their pain I know their frustrations,'" said Kea. "I'm in the same boat they are." Like many of the victims, Kea is unsure of her future. But the message she follows and passes on to others is clear.

"Just don't look back," said Kea. "Just keep going forward, that's all we can do."

This weekend's winter storm caused Governor Roy Cooper to extend the deadline to apply for federal assistance by two weeks. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly