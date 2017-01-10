Permit technician uniquely qualified to help Hurricane Matthew victims

FEMA set up shop at the Pender County Planning and Zoning Department to answer any questions Hurricane Matthew victims may have. Little did they know, a woman just down the hall knows just how these victims are feeling.

Lateacha Kea is a permit technician with the county who lost her home when the Black River Basin flooded.

"There were snakes in the water," said Kea. "I never had the idea that I would have to go home to check on everything by boat."

Kea said she would visit her flooded home more often in the past. But the images the trips left her with became too much for her to handle. "It's too heart wrenching to go back and forth," said Kea.

She said her family now needs to put on masks if they want to step inside their home. The mold and mildew has piled up over the months and Kea said she doesn't think they will ever be able to move back in.

It's a tough situation to move on from. But Kea distracts herself by helping others in that same situation. People come into her office, ready to start the long rebuilding process.

"I tell them 'I know their pain I know their frustrations,'" said Kea. "I'm in the same boat they are." Like many of the victims, Kea is unsure of her future. But the message she follows and passes on to others is clear.

"Just don't look back," said Kea. "Just keep going forward, that's all we can do."

This weekend's winter storm caused Governor Roy Cooper to extend the deadline to apply for federal assistance by two weeks.

