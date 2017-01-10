Pender Co. man facing 115 charges

A Pender County man is being held on a $2.1 million bond after he was arrested on dozens of drug and firearm-related charges.

According to officials, Lamonty Chester, 22, was taken into custody on Jan. 4 following a joint investigation by the Burgaw Police Department, the Pender County Sheriff's Office, and the ATF into the theft and sale of stolen firearms and the sale of narcotics in the Burgaw area. He faces a total of 115 charges.

Chester was charged with:

Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle (10 counts)

Larceny of a Firearm (8 counts)

Possess Stolen Firearm (15 counts)

Aid and Abet a Convicted Felon (14 counts)

Breaking and/or Entering

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)

Sell Cocaine (4 counts)

Deliver Cocaine (4 counts)

Assorted Felony Narcotics Violations (29 counts)

Assorted Misdemeanor Narcotics Violations (16 counts)

Assorted Misdemeanor Property Crimes (10 counts)

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and further details may be released at a later time.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.