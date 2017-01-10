First at Four: Learn what's under the surface of the Cape Fear R - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First at Four: Learn what's under the surface of the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Learn what's under the surface of the Cape Fear River and help to protect the river's ecosystem at StriperFest.

The event highlights the importance of restoring our fishery.

Kemp Burdette, the Cape Fear River Keeper, said StriperFest celebrates the striped bass. 

The fish spends most of its life in the ocean but swims up the Cape Fear River to spawn. 

StriperFest kicks off Friday, January 13, with a banquet.

Saturday will feature a fishing tournament, where the striper will be tagged and released.

It also includes river cruises and educational events.

For a complete schedule and tickets, head to http://www.capefearriverwatch.org/

