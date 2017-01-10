Suspect sought in golf cart hit-and-run on Bald Head Island

Bald Head Island officials seek the public's help to identify a man they say was involved in a hit and run on the island. (Source: Bald Head Island)

The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to identify a man allegedly involved in a golf cart hit-and-run on the island during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

According to officials, the suspect and three other men were driving a rented golf cart when they lost control and hit a parked golf cart in the marina area near Transom Row. Police said the suspects' golf cart rolled over and was totaled in the crash.

All four men fled the scene.

D. Isbell Logan, 49, and his brother Jonathan David Logan were previously arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Officials are still trying to identify the last suspect believed to be involved.

Anyone with information, please contact the Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety at 910-448-1252.

