Suspect sought in golf cart hit-and-run on Bald Head Island - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Suspect sought in golf cart hit-and-run on Bald Head Island

Bald Head Island officials seek the public's help to identify a man they say was involved in a hit and run on the island. (Source: Bald Head Island) Bald Head Island officials seek the public's help to identify a man they say was involved in a hit and run on the island. (Source: Bald Head Island)
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WECT) -

The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to identify a man allegedly involved in a golf cart hit-and-run on the island during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

According to officials, the suspect and three other men were driving a rented golf cart when they lost control and hit a parked golf cart in the marina area near Transom Row. Police said the suspects' golf cart rolled over and was totaled in the crash.

All four men fled the scene.

D. Isbell Logan, 49, and his brother Jonathan David Logan were previously arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Officials are still trying to identify the last suspect believed to be involved.

Anyone with information, please contact the Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety at 910-448-1252.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly