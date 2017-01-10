New NC superintendent, other Council of State members to make $127K a year

North Carolina's newly elected state superintendent and eight other Council of State members will each make $127,561 this year, as required by law. (Source: WECT)

State lawmakers raised their salaries 1.5 percent as of July 1 as part of the short session's budget bill. Those positions previously made $125,676 a year.

The governor is the only member of the Council of State with a higher salary – $144,399 a year.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson's pay differs from the 115 local public school superintendents in the state.

