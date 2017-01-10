50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Leland

Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities said thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Leland Monday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities said thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Leland Monday night.

The discharge occurred in the 9000 block of Timber Lane due to a ten inch crack in a force main, officials said.

The leak lasted from 10:30 p.m. Jan. 9 until 3 a.m. Jan. 10. Crews managed to finish repairs around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said approximately 40,000 gallons of wastewater reached the underground drainage system which leads to Sturgeon Creek with an additional 10,000 gallons removed by a Vac-truck.

