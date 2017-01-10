Court documents provide possible reason for convicted killer's murder charge

James Bradley appearing in court after being indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Elisha Tucker. (Source: WECT)

Court documents provide a possible reason why investigators charged James Opelton Bradley with a woman’s murder more than two and a half years after her body was discovered.

Bradley, a convicted killer, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the presumed death of his coworker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, and the killing of Elisha Tucker.

Tucker’s body was discovered on April 29, 2014, while investigators were searching for Van Newkirk on a piece of property in Pender County Bradley had ties to through his and Van Newkirk’s employer. Authorities initially believed the remains to be Van Newkirk, and charged Bradley in her death.

However, an autopsy revealed the remains were those of Tucker, not Van Newkirk. Bradley was initially considered a suspect in Tucker’s murder, but was not officially charged in the case until he was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 5, 2016. Van Newkirk has never been found.

During a hearing Monday, District Attorney Ben David announced the State intends to seek the death penalty for Bradley in Tucker’s killing, and said recently returned lab test results led to the formal murder charge in early December.

In court documents filed in April 2016, investigators requested a larger sample of a portion of the driver’s floorboard in Bradley’s Tahoe, which was seized following Van Newkirk’s disappearance, to be sent to the State Crime Lab for testing. Initial testing of a smaller sample revealed human blood, but did not have enough alleles to determine a profile.

The State Crime Lab’s report containing the results of the larger sample’s testing was returned in mid-November, and prosecutors disclosed it as evidence to be used in the Van Newkirk murder case several days later, according to documents. Bradley was indicted in Tucker’s murder at the next meeting of the New Hanover County grand jury.

Those same documents show the State has entered more than 150 pieces of evidence for the Van Newkirk case.

Bradley’s trial in the Van Newkirk case is set to begin April 24. In July 2016, a judge ruled the jury could hear evidence from Tucker’s murder and the 1988 killing of Bradley’s 8-year-old stepdaughter, for which he spent 25 years behind bars.

