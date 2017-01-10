Anne Wilson of Heart to play at CFCC's Wilson Center - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Anne Wilson of Heart to play at CFCC's Wilson Center

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Anne Wilson of Heart to perform at CFCC's Wilson Center (source:capefearstage.com)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Rock and roll artist Anne Wilson of Heart will perform at CFCC's Wilson Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

CFCC Director of Marketing Sonya Johnson said the performance is part of the Anne Wilson of Heart tour and will feature Andy Stoller on bass and Denny Fongheiser on drums. The tour follows the release of Heart's latest album Beautiful Broken.

According to Johnson, Wilson says fans can expect "A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production...The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable sounds of Heart."

Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at capefearstage.com, or beginning at 2 p.m. on Jan.13 by calling Ticket Central at 910-362-7999 or by visiting the Wilson Center located at 703 North Third Street.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

