Lake level lawsuit has cost Boiling Spring Lakes a quarter million dollars so far

A two and a half year old lawsuit between the city of Boiling Spring Lakes and a couple of its citizens over lake levels has cost the city nearly a quarter million dollars in legal fees.

The lawsuit has yet to be resolved. Last week, the NC Court of Appeals remanded the case back to a lower court for review and consideration. In 2013, the Wilkie family claimed that equipment used to manage the levels of Spring Lake were causing flooding in their yard. The ongoing discussions eventually led to court, where the case has been winding its way through the legal system.

Tuesday, the city of Boiling Spring Lakes issued a statement saying that it was confident it would eventually prevail in this lawsuit, but publicly asked the plaintiffs to withdraw the case to avoid any further expenses. Another claim by another family has been stayed in court, while the case involving the Wilkie family is considered.

Public information from the city of Boiling Spring Lakes shows attorney fees have totaled $246,240.56 since July of 2014. The legal fees were not covered by insurance as is often the case with municipal lawsuits. Instead, that money has come out of the town's general fund over the last 3 years.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.