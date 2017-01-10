QUITE A CATCH! Angler reels in big fish near Figure 8 Island - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

QUITE A CATCH! Angler reels in big fish near Figure 8 Island

Nicholson couldn't get an exact weight, but measured it at 52 inches. (Source: Matt Nicholson) Nicholson couldn't get an exact weight, but measured it at 52 inches. (Source: Matt Nicholson)
Matt Nicholson reeled this beauty last week. (Source: Matt Nicholson) Matt Nicholson reeled this beauty last week. (Source: Matt Nicholson)
Nicholson found the fish swimming underneath a floating dock at Figure 8 Island (Source: Matt Nicholson) Nicholson found the fish swimming underneath a floating dock at Figure 8 Island (Source: Matt Nicholson)
FIGURE EIGHT ISLAND (WECT) -

A man from our region caught quite a catch this past weekend. 

Matt Nicholson was fishing off a floating dock on Figure Eight Island last Friday, when he noticed the black drum swimming underneath.  He floated a rubber fiddler crab out in the water and caught a bite. It took a half hour on a 20-pound test line, but he reeled it in.

Matt took some pictures of the 52-inch long catch, but didn't have a scale that would count more than a hundred pounds, so he didn't get an exact weight. He successfully released it back into the water. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly