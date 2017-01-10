QUITE A CATCH! Angler reels in big fish near Figure 8 Island

Nicholson couldn't get an exact weight, but measured it at 52 inches. (Source: Matt Nicholson)

A man from our region caught quite a catch this past weekend.

Matt Nicholson was fishing off a floating dock on Figure Eight Island last Friday, when he noticed the black drum swimming underneath. He floated a rubber fiddler crab out in the water and caught a bite. It took a half hour on a 20-pound test line, but he reeled it in.

Matt took some pictures of the 52-inch long catch, but didn't have a scale that would count more than a hundred pounds, so he didn't get an exact weight. He successfully released it back into the water.

