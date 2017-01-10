Staying fire-safe throughout the year

The American Red Cross will install free smoke alarms for any household that needs them. (Source: WECT)

Those with the American Red Cross are reminding people to stay proactive with fire preparedness during the winter season.

James Jarvis is reminding people to make a plan before the smoke alarm goes off.

“Most fires happen in the middle of the night, so, typically, if the parents come out of one side of the house, the kids go out the other side,” said Jarvis. “If you've not talked about it in advance, 'we're going to meet at this location' the kids may run off somewhere else, the parents get panicked, think the kids are still inside, run back in, and never make it out”

People need to practice their plan and make sure they can get out of the house in two minutes. He said people need time to wake up, realize what is going on, and escape.

Jarvis said Red Cross volunteers will go over a plan with you and install smoke alarms for free.

He said people should be able to hear the beep where they sleep, meaning a smoke alarm should be in every bedroom and hallways connecting the bedrooms.

According to Jarvis, 74 percent of fire-related deaths are because of a non-traditional heating source, like a wood-burning stove or a space heater.

He reminded people to give space heaters space, by allowing them to be three feet from anything flammable.

Jarvis also suggested, when purchasing a space heater, to make sure it has an automatic shutoff switch.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.