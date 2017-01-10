Woman wanted on child sex offenses arrested in Wilmington

A woman wanted for child sex offenses in Alamance County was arrested in Wilmington Monday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, authorities pulled over Misty Dawn Amore, 45, near the intersection of South Wallace Avenue and Pine Street for an expired license plate.

Authorities ran Amore's information and realized she was wanted in Alamance County for rape of a child-adult offender and first-degree sex offense against a child. Police also charged her with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amore was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under a $125,000 bond.

Authorities tell NBC affiliate WXII that the Graham Police Department issued the arrest warrants for Amore.

We're working to find out more details regarding the charges.

