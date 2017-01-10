Where can I get a flu shot?

Officials encouraging people to get their flu shot as the season sees more flu-associated deaths. (Source: WECT)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported influenza activity and flu-related deaths are on the rise in North Carolina.

Three influenza-associated deaths happened in North Carolina during the last week of December 2016. There are seven deaths in the state, as of January 10.

However, NC DHHS said many flu-associated deaths go undiagnosed or unreported.

Those with NC DHHS are reminding people that, while they encourage people to combat the flu early and get vaccinated, it is never too late to protect yourself and those around you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists North Carolina as moderate for “influenza-like activity level.”

The CDC lists where to find flu shots near you on their website.

Carolina in the Morning’s Molly Oak will have more on how to stay flu-free this season.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.