Politics vs. religion in humorous new original play

TheatreNOW will premiere a new show by local playwright Skip Maloney called Billy & The Pope.
Set a year ahead of the 2016 election, Pope Thomas is about to host a delegation of Republican Congressmen. He secretly summons liberal talk show host and comedian Billy Flanagan to the Vatican for help.
The two characters are based on the actual Pope Francis and comedian Bill Maher.
The play examines a number of public policy issues with a glimpse of humor.
Billy & The Pope
For tickets, call (910) 399-3669 or click here: http://bit.ly/Wpwkyq
