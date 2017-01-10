My turn: to delay school or not to delay school?

It doesn’t matter if you have a child in school or not, it seems everyone has an opinion about the school delays due to cold weather. (Source: Raycom Media)

It doesn’t matter if you have a child in school or not, it seems everyone has an opinion about the school delays due to cold weather.

We’ve had an interesting case study this week in the Cape Fear area. It was cold Monday. We all felt that. New Hanover County Schools delayed a couple hours because of that cold weather.

There was no snow or ice forecasted. Just cold. The roads were fine and Brunswick County sent its students to school on time.

Brunswick County explained that two hours would not change the cold temperatures. They were right, it changed very little from 7am to 9am.

So who made the right call?

As we’ve discussed in this forum before, I tend to defer to the authorities to make that decision and try to respect their choice. Ultimately, there is nothing more important than the safety of our children.

Even with perfect weather conditions, there is no way to remove all risks involved with getting those students to and from school. But I find it interesting that two school systems sitting side by side can experience the same weather and road conditions and handle it differently.

Emailed comments from viewers:

BCB of Edu. Has big issues to have our Children catching buses on the coldest day, some children meet at bus stops before 6:00 am walking others are privilege to have a ride. BCB of Edu. seems to not take our children in cosideration. I think we as the parents of Brunswick County need to stand together. My Thoughts

Which county has the most walking students going to school? Which school has the most buses being used that could have had trouble starting?

A big reason for the delay is due the buses. Diesel fuel gels in the cold and the buses have to be carefully started and warmed up for a long period of time or the fuel filters will clog and the bus will break down. Buses begin picking people up at 6:15 am, therefore this would require bus drivers to be heading to work around 4 am to get them going. I guess Brunswick county requires this of their drivers, but sounds a little extreme to me. Also, there was plenty of ice left around Wilmington. In fact, in our school parking lot alone, we had several parents and staff slide into our entrance until the custodian could get some salt down. Nothing wrong with trying to be safe rather than sorry when it comes to our school employees and children.

I do hope people remember that part of the Weather forecast was the possibility of black ice on the road ways , and although the temperature did not rise much on that day, it did allow for the sun to come up ,for the roads to be inspected , and all the school buses to be ready ! They are Diesel engines that are a little more cold temperature sensitive. So YES I believe New Hanover County officials made the correct decision regarding the safety of our children and grandchildren.

Yes I read your article and in my opinion the school in Penderlea which is a year round school should be investigated. I gave up on them the new school is not even built just broke ground and for some reasons parents love year round even though the school is so old that on cold days we are told to send our kids to school in two layers of clothes. The bathrooms are outside with just radiator heaters being used so kids either won't use them or if they do will not wash there hands. Please tell me how a child can focus? In the summer the kids return the second week in July and have to endure extreme heat. I finally enrolled my child in an online charter school, but it scares me that no parents or anyone mentions this. Please I ask any adult to go to Penderlea when the temps are 30 degrees and use the bathroom, or in the summer when it's in the 90's to witness our kids being made to run laps in the heat. See those little red faces. Because it's obvious the school board or officials care. There is no reason for the school to be year round the scores did not improve. My oldest who is 20 now suffered heat exhaustion when she was there and was almost hospitalized and my youngest who is 8 developed pneumonia in kindergarten. Sorry so long I just beg someone to investigate. Investigate when will we have the new school if no one works to build it??

Although it was stated that school was delayed to to weather being cold I think they also took into consideration that there may be some dead batteries with some of the buses. If that was the case it would give bus authorities time to take the problem without delaying students whom take the bus.

I enjoyed your segment regarding the difference between New Hanover and Brunswick County schools response to cold weather. I would like to inform you that at a Brunswick County school Monday the boiler was out. There were certain classrooms that remained below 60 degrees throughout the morning until around lunchtime. Students and teachers were wearing hats, coats and gloves until the afternoon when the sun began warming up the classrooms. A delay would have allowed the workers to get in and check those boilers and get them running, allowing better working and learning conditions.

I agree wholeheartedly with Brunswick county school, it didn't matter whether they went on time or 2hours late it was still cold outside so for me that was a dumb decision.

I am a student, but I think that if the weather is cold they should have a delay it does not matter if there is not any snow or ice in the road, but we have to wait for the bus outside in the cold and that get us sick because the temperature in wilmington changes a lot and if schools don't want to have many absences from students being sick they should not make students wake up early with a very cold weather to wait for the bus. Not all parents can take their kids to school