Accused robber posts photo of cash on day of arrest

Justin Billingslea posted this photo to his Facebook page on Jan. 7, the day of his arrest. (Source: Facebook)

A teen accused in an armed robbery incident updated his Facebook cover photo to a picture of himself with hundreds of dollars in cash the same day he was arrested.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating after two suspects entered an apartment in the 7100 block of Cape Harbor Drive at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 and robbed a teenager at gunpoint. The two stole cash, drugs, and an iPhone from the 16-year-old victim, then drove off in an older model Cadillac.

As part of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at 17-year-old Ean Freeman’s residence and secured arrest warrants for Freeman and 18-year-old Justin Lotez Billingslea. Brewer said Freeman hit the victim in the face with a revolver during the incident.

Billingslea was taken into custody Saturday on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and was booked in the New Hanover County Jail at around 6 p.m.

Earlier that afternoon, Billingslea updated his Facebook cover photo to a picture of himself crouched on a vehicle holding and standing over hundreds of dollars of cash.

Freeman was arrested Monday, also on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to jail records.

Brewer said the investigation is still ongoing.

An earlier version of this story indicated Freeman was charged in connection to a break-in at a home in the Marsh Oaks community last month. That was not the case. We apologize for that error.

