ILM sets new passenger record in 2016

By: Debra Dolan, Digital Content Manager
Wilmington International Airport set a new record in 2016, serving 817,896 passengers, the highest passenger count since 2010.

The most recent economic impact study indicated ILM had a $1.6 billion impact on the region, but that number is expected to grow in the next report conducted by the NC Department of Transportation's Division of Aviation.

According to the airport, passenger enplanements were up 6.6 percent from 2015 and deplanements were up 5.9 percent year over year. 

“American and Delta Airlines recognized the strong market in the greater Wilmington area and they added larger aircraft with more seats to carry additional passengers to and from ILM.” stated Julie Wilsey, Airport Director. “The increased seat capacity was timely; aligning well with statistics that show the tri-county area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and local tourism is at an all-time high.”

