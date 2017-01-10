CFCC to launch new Veterinary Medical Technology program this fall

The program will launch in the fall and prepare graduates to assist veterinarians in preparing animals, equipment, and medications for examination and surgery. (Source: Pixabay)

There will be several opportunities to learn more about the new Veterinary Medical Technology program at Cape Fear Community College.

The program will launch in the fall and prepare graduates to assist veterinarians in preparing animals, equipment, and medications for examination and surgery.

"If I'm accepted I'm looking forward to having this consume my life because it is definitely a dream to be a part of something like this," said Morgan Galioto, a student at CFCC.

If Galioto wants to achieve her dream of working with animals, she will have to be selected to this exclusive program.

Only 24 seats are available for its first class, and the information sessions are mandatory for students interested in applying for the program. Students will receive an overview of the program and the application process.

Students who complete the program will be eligible to take state and national exams administered by the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Board. If they pass, the students will become registered veterinary medical technicians, a job that is in high demand among veterinarians in the area.

"They [veterinarians] are ready for these technicians to come out and be on board with them many of them have a really tough time finding registered veterinary technicians here in North Carolina," said Program Director Dr. Christy Redfearn. "They want people like that skill level, people that they can hand things off to."

The informational sessions will be held at CFCC's North Campus in the BB&T Auditorium:

Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.

Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

March 2 at 10 a.m.

For more information about CFCC’s Veterinary Medical Technology program and to access the application packet, visit cfcc.edu/publicservice/veterinarytech/.

