Have you seen her? Wilmington police search for missing woman

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The police department tweeted Tuesday morning that 42-year-old Melody Davis had been reported missing.

MISSING: 42 yo Melody Davis. Driving 2005 black Subaru with Fiat of Wilmington sticker. 5'8, 170 lbs. Use Text-a-Tiip pic.twitter.com/LSnjQFOspL — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 10, 2017

Davis is believed to be driving a 2005 black Subaru with a Fiat of Wilmington sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD or use Text-a-Tip.

