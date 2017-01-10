Have you seen her? Wilmington police search for missing woman - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The police department tweeted Tuesday morning that 42-year-old Melody Davis had been reported missing.

Davis is believed to be driving a 2005 black Subaru with a Fiat of Wilmington sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD or use Text-a-Tip.

