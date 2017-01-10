TreeFest canceled due to damage during Hurricane Matthew - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TreeFest canceled due to damage during Hurricane Matthew

By: Debra Dolan, Digital Content Manager
TreeFest 2017 has been canceled due to the impacts from the hurricane. The committee plans to hold TreeFest again in 2018. (Source: New Hanover Co.) TreeFest 2017 has been canceled due to the impacts from the hurricane. The committee plans to hold TreeFest again in 2018. (Source: New Hanover Co.)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Every year tree seedlings are purchased and given to residents in New Hanover County to plant in the community. This year, however, the seedlings did not survive Hurricane Matthew.

TreeFest 2017 has been canceled due to the impacts from the hurricane. The committee plans to hold TreeFest again in 2018.

The event began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed many trees in the area. 

The seedlings are grown in Goldsboro at the NC Forest Service Nursery and then typically distributed at Independence Mall in the winter.

