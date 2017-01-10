3 arrested in home invasion, robbery

Three people have been arrested in Bladen County in connection to a home invasion and robbery that happened over the weekend. (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, two men confronted and forced another man inside a home on Sandpit Road in Elizabethtown Friday night.

They hit him several times in the head with a handgun and stole $60 in cash and a small amount of marijuana.

The homeowners called 911 with a description of the accused robbers and their vehicle, which deputies were able to track down near Tar Heel.

“Our investigation continued throughout the weekend and yesterday,” said Sheriff James A. McVicker. “We made two arrests over the weekend and have added additional charges to the two original men arrested and now have arrested a third suspect who helped plan the robbery.”

Rohon Dernard Atkins, 27, and Willie Marcus McLaurin both face several drug-related charges in addition to burglary, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Marcus Jermil Blake, 34, was also charged with kidnapping, burglary and assault with a weapon inflicting serious injury.

“Deputies worked hard throughout the weekend to identify these individuals and get them arrested and off the street,” said McVicker. “I am proud of the work they did and their dedication to the citizens of this county to keep them safe."

