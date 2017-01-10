3 arrested in home invasion, robbery - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

3 arrested in home invasion, robbery

By: Debra Dolan, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Three people have been arrested in Bladen County in connection to a home invasion and robbery that happened over the weekend. (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office) Three people have been arrested in Bladen County in connection to a home invasion and robbery that happened over the weekend. (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
Rohon Dernard Atkins (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office) Rohon Dernard Atkins (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
Willie Marcus McLaurin (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office) Willie Marcus McLaurin (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
Marcus Jermil Blake (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office) Marcus Jermil Blake (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Three people have been arrested in Bladen County in connection to a home invasion and robbery that happened over the weekend.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, two men confronted and forced another man inside a home on Sandpit Road in Elizabethtown Friday night.
They hit him several times in the head with a handgun and stole $60 in cash and a small amount of marijuana.

The homeowners called 911 with a description of the accused robbers and their vehicle, which deputies were able to track down near Tar Heel. 

“Our investigation continued throughout the weekend and yesterday,” said Sheriff James A. McVicker. “We made two arrests over the weekend and have added additional charges to the two original men arrested and now have arrested a third suspect who helped plan the robbery.”

Rohon Dernard Atkins, 27, and Willie Marcus McLaurin both face several drug-related charges in addition to burglary, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Marcus Jermil Blake, 34, was also charged with kidnapping, burglary and assault with a weapon inflicting serious injury.

“Deputies worked hard throughout the weekend to identify these individuals and get them arrested and off the street,” said McVicker. “I am proud of the work they did and their dedication to the citizens of this county to keep them safe."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly