Family recovers after losing home and pets in fire

A Pender County family is relying on faith to move forward after losing their home and beloved pets in a fire Sunday.

Andrea Carr said she and her family came home Sunday afternoon to see their home in flames.

“I was coming down the road and I saw the smoke just coming out of the house everywhere,” Carr said. “I kicked the door down and the house was just black inside. I could not even see. It was so hot.”

Andrea and her husband Joey said they believe the wood-burning stove sparked the blaze.

“It was just so fast,” Andrea said. “Flames everywhere in just minutes of me getting there, engulfed the house. It was terrible.”

“No matter how much water they put on it, it wouldn’t put it out at all,” Joey said.

The couple and their six children were not home when the fire started, but their pets were.

“I kicked [the door] and it burned my leg,” Andrea said. “I was distraught and just trying to get my dogs out of the house, but I was just not able to do it.”

Joey said he broke windows to try to rescue the dogs but could not get inside.

Cowboy was a six-year-old Chihuahua/poodle mix and Polly was a three-month-old Great Dane.

Polly was a companion animal for the Carrs’ son with special needs.

The Carrs are now staying in temporary housing and have received dozens of bags of clothes, food and donations from people wanting to help.

While they are still recovering from the loss of their home and dogs, the Carrs remain hopeful as they work to rebuild their home and lives.

“The Sun came up. It’s a new day. Beauty will rise from the ashes.”

