Taxi driver recounts armed robbery: 'He could have shot me if he wanted to'

What started as an ordinary pickup for taxi driver Dawn Clark quickly turned into a nightmare car ride.

"I hadn't even gotten on Market Street but 200 feet maybe," recounts Clark. "He bent down to the right of him and pulls out a gun and puts it in my face, he goes 'This is not a joke I will shoot.'"

Clark said she had just picked up a man from Dig & Dive sports bar off Lancaster Drive. After the man pulled the gun out, Clark said he ordered her to pull over into the old China Buffet parking lot on Market Street.

"He takes his gun and flips open my jacket and he's like 'Where is the money?'" said Clark. She handed over about $400 in cash and then he ran away with the money.

It's a story three people in Wilmington are all too familiar with. In the past week, two other cab drivers were robbed at gunpoint as well as a Munchies deliveryman.

"We tend to see them at different times of the year, around the end of the year and first of the year we see an uptick," said Linda Rawley, the Public Affairs Officer for the Wilmington Police Department.

While there is no exact reason WPD can point to for the increase in armed robberies this time of year, they do have tips in hopes to decrease those trends.

"Don't carry large amounts of money keep your cell phone close to you," said Rawley. "If you feel uncomfortable if it feels eerie, follow that instinct and leave the area and make a phone call for your own safety."

A set of precautions Clark said she takes every time she picks up a customer. She learned her lesson the hard way. "It's January 11th now and I don't have nearly as much as I need for rent and I'm working my butt off every day, trying to get it," said Clark.

As she gets in her car to start another shift at work, Clark said she is determined to not let her bad experience dictate her mood.

"I can't let this one guy take me over, take my life over like that," added Clark. "With that happening I cant let him do it, he can't win like that."

