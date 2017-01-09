Westin to build hotel in Wilmington

A Westin hotel is on its way to Wilmington by 2021.

Starwood Hotels and Resorts, which owns the brand, announced its intentions on its website to bring the hotel operator to Military Cutoff Road in the next several years. The listing is 347 Military Cutoff Road.

It will be the second investment by the company in the next several years in the Port City. The company will open an Aloft Hotel and Conference Center in January 2019 at 501 Nutt Street. That project was announced months ago as a 125-room hotel near the existing Coastline Conference and Event Center.

