Commissioner continues push against tax money for non-US citizens

Commissioner White says generally speaking, tax money should not be spent on people who are not in this country legally. (Source: WECT).

The recent arrest of a non-US citizen for a deadly hit and run in Wilmington prompted new questions from the community. A woman wrote New Hanover County Commission Chair Woody White to express her frustration this man was in our country, and that tax money was being spent on his legal proceedings.

“This is just so frustrating for me,” a concerned citizen wrote White in an email. “Why can’t we deport him…TODAY? It would save taxpayers so much if we didn’t have to arrest, prosecute and then pay to keep him up while incarcerated.”

White says he gets calls and emails asking about this kind of thing on a regular basis. People want to make sure their hard earned tax money is being well spent.

Generally speaking, non-citizens are not eligible for publicly funded welfare programs. There are certain humanitarian exceptions. For example, young children, victims of domestic violence, refugees, and people with connections to the US military may still qualify for public benefits even if they are not citizens.

But New Hanover County officials say that's uncommon here. The only current exception they know of was one undocumented child in the foster care system that the county is currently subsidizing. They’ve spent $17,000 on that child so far this fiscal year.



Commissioner White says providing that care is mandated by law, and is an example where human compassion for a child overrides budget concerns. But in general, he draws a hard line on extending public benefits. White says he’ll continue that push when commissioners vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

"We've made sure to the extent that we are able to that no county dollars go to support illegal immigrant status. Now those policy decisions are higher up the food chain than county officials, but where we have the choice, we choose not to extend those benefits," Commissioner Woody White said of the county’s efforts to safe guard tax money for the benefit of legal residents.

Last year, when county commissioners learned that illegal immigrants would have been eligible for county money set aside for child care subsidies, several commissioners protested and the Department of Social Services changed the eligibility requirements.

"If you extend benefits to folks coming into the country illegally it incentivizes them to keep doing it, and it penalizes people that are migrating to American lawfully. That are standing in line waiting to get their paperwork in order and then coming into our country. So there are real policy reasons why you don't want to incentivize, even at the local level, illegal immigrants coming in to get benefits," White explained.

Non-citizens also cost you money through their use of the public school system, hospitals and the criminal justice system. A New Hanover County spokeswoman says they do not track those numbers or have any way to quantify them.

Commissioner White says it will be interesting to see how immigration policy changes at the national level, including the possibility of building a wall between the United States and Mexico under President-elect Trump, will impact us on a local level.

