Feight & Mims named Preseason All-Americans

Last season was UNCW's best in a decade – 29 wins, yet there remained an element of regret after narrowly missing the postseason. "The emotions were upsetting, frustration, disappointment," said head coach Kristy Norton. "But also a realization that every single game in conference matters."More >>
An attorney in North Carolina's ongoing academic scandal wants Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey removed as head of the NCAA infractions panel hearing the case because of a conflict of interest.More >>
Wake Forest big man John Collins is staying in the NBA draft.More >>
Doub Esleeck joins UNCW men's basketball coaching staffMore >>
UNCW junior golfer Patrick Cover was named the CAA Golfer of the Week after winning the Clemson Invitational and setting tournament and course records in the process.More >>
