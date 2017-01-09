Feight & Mims named Preseason All-Americans

UNCW baseball is represented with two players on Perfect Game's Preseason All-American team, released Monday afternoon.

Nick Feight was named to the first team, and Brian Mims the second team, as UNCW looks to repeat as CAA regular season champions and get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Feight is coming off a banner season that few saw coming after a quiet freshman campaign. The sophomore catcher hit .349, with 21 home runs and a nation leading 91 RBIs. He continued his sharp play this past summer in the prestigious Cape Cod League, and as a member of the USA Collegiate National Team.

Mims, a junior 2B, was named a preseason second team All-American. He hit .371 last season, with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs. He recorded more hits last year than any other player named to the second team list.

UNCW begins their season February 17 against George Mason.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.