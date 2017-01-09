Oak Island unanimously rejects proposed wedding fee ordinance

Before you say I do, you're going to need to give a heads up to town hall. (Source:WECT)

Earlier in the week Oak Island Town Council said they would consider an ordinance change that would require you to register and pay a fee in order to hold a wedding on the beach. Tuesday evening, the Oak Island Town Council unanimously rejected the proposed ordinance change.

The proposed ordinance change said people who live in town would have to pay $200 in season and $100 for an out of season wedding. Non-residents would face a $300 in-season charge while paying $200 out of season. Large crowds of more than 50 people would need a special wedding permit application.

The proposal was considered to give the town a little more say at how the weddings take place. Currently, you just need to give town hall a heads up if you intend to get married on the beach.

The proposed ordinance also had specific language about what is not allowed on the beach, including a balloon release, Chinese lanterns and the throwing of rice, flowers, and sparklers, among other prohibitions.

According to Oak Island Mayor Cin Brochure, council unanimously rejected the proposed ordinance to pay a fee to hold a wedding on the beach however you do still have to give the town a heads up if you plan to do so.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.