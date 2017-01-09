16 teachers nominated for Rookie of the Year

A total of 16 teachers were nominated to take part in the first annual 2017 Rookie of the Year process. This program is for teachers in their second and third years of teaching. (Source: WECT)

A total of 16 teachers were nominated to take part in the first annual 2017 Rookie of the Year process. This program is for teachers in their second and third years of teaching.

The district's first Rookies of the Year are as follows:

Bianca Brodie-Hunt - Anderson Elementary

Lindsey McDermott - Ashley High School

Shannon Gibbs - Blair Elementary

Sarah Rose - Castle Hayne Elementary

Caroline Kemmerer - College Park Elementary

Avala Nealy - D.C. Virgo Prep

Kelsey Dibernardo - Freeman Elementary

Johnathan Locklear - Hoggard High School

Holly Brown - Holly Tree Elementary

Danielle Williams - Laney High School

Whitney Lanier - New Hanover High School

Kara Abbott - Ogden Elementary

Morgan Bullard - Pine Valley Elementary

Courtney Malahias - Snipes Academy

Joseph Callahan - Trask Middle School

Ashley Pavlick - M.C. Williams Elementary

A committee of seven will determine the five finalists who will then interview for the honor of 2017 NHCS Rookie of the Year. The overall winner will be recognized at the March 2017 Board of Education meeting.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.