16 teachers nominated for Rookie of the Year - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

16 teachers nominated for Rookie of the Year

A total of 16 teachers were nominated to take part in the first annual 2017 Rookie of the Year process. This program is for teachers in their second and third years of teaching. (Source: WECT) A total of 16 teachers were nominated to take part in the first annual 2017 Rookie of the Year process. This program is for teachers in their second and third years of teaching. (Source: WECT)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A total of 16 teachers were nominated to take part in the first annual 2017 Rookie of the Year process. This program is for teachers in their second and third years of teaching.

The district's first Rookies of the Year are as follows: 

  • Bianca Brodie-Hunt - Anderson Elementary
  • Lindsey McDermott - Ashley High School
  • Shannon Gibbs - Blair Elementary
  • Sarah Rose - Castle Hayne Elementary
  • Caroline Kemmerer - College Park Elementary
  • Avala Nealy - D.C. Virgo Prep
  • Kelsey Dibernardo - Freeman Elementary
  • Johnathan Locklear - Hoggard High School
  • Holly Brown - Holly Tree Elementary
  • Danielle Williams - Laney High School
  • Whitney Lanier - New Hanover High School
  • Kara Abbott - Ogden Elementary
  • Morgan Bullard - Pine Valley Elementary
  • Courtney Malahias - Snipes Academy
  • Joseph Callahan - Trask Middle School
  • Ashley Pavlick - M.C. Williams Elementary

 A committee of seven will determine the five finalists who will then interview for the honor of 2017 NHCS Rookie of the Year. The overall winner will be recognized at the March 2017 Board of Education meeting. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly