State announces its intention to seek death penalty for convicted killer

James Bradley appearing in court after being indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Elisha Tucker. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David formally announced Monday the state's intention to seek the death penalty for James Opelton Bradley for the murder of Elisha Tucker.

The convicted killer, charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, was indicted by a grand jury in December on another first-degree murder charge in connection to Tucker's death.

In Monday's hearing, David questioned the recent decision of Bradley's capital defender, Rick Miller, who dropped the Tucker case after representing Bradley for the entirety of the Van Newkirk case. David said the move was "baffling" and "reeks of adding time to trial," and requested guidance from Judge Ebern "Tripp" Watson as to why this step was taken.

Watson briefly recessed the hearing to contact Miller, but did not provide a reason for the decision when he returned. The hearing was continued to Tuesday morning.

Geoffrey Hosford, of Hosford & Hosford PC, has been assigned as Bradley's defense attorney for the Tucker case, while Miller will continue to represent Bradley in the Van Newkirk case.

Tucker's body was found on April 29, 2014 while investigators were searching for Van Newkirk on a piece of property in Pender County Bradley had ties to through his employer, Mott Roofscaping and Landscaping. Tucker's body was located wrapped in trash bags in a shallow, makeshift grave. She had been missing since August 2013. Van Newkirk's body has never been found.

In July 2016, a judge ruled the jury for the Van Newkirk murder trial could hear evidence from Tucker’s murder and the 1988 killing of Bradley’s 8-year-old stepdaughter -- for which he spent 25 years in prison.

