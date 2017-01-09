Port of Wilmington to add two new cranes in 2018

Officials with North Carolina Ports announced Monday that they've purchased two new cranes, with an option for two more, for the Port of Wilmington in an effort to expand capacity and improve the efficiency of loading and unloading larger ships.

The new Panamax cranes are expected to arrive in the spring of 2018 and will cost a total of $27.4 million.

The addition of the new cranes is part of $120 million in infrastructure improvements planned for the state ports over the next few years. Some of those improvements at the Port of Wilmington include the recently-completed turning basin expansion project, various berth improvements, and the expansion of the container yard.

"North Carolina Ports’ expansion enable shippers to gain unprecedented access to the U.S. East Coast,” said North Carolina Ports Chairman, Tom Adams. “The work underway will allow the Port of Wilmington to accommodate multiple post-Panamax container ships and to increase the speed and efficiency of loading and unloading the vessels.”

The Port of Wilmington can now handle 10,000 TEU class vessels which are making their way through the Panama Canal to the east coast of the United States. TEU stands for "20-foot equivalent units," which refer to the typical size of one container.

According to port officials, the CSX Intermodal Terminal that will be built in Edgecombe County and operational in 2020, is expected to bring increased demand for the state ports. These infrastructure improvements will help the state ports handle such demands.

