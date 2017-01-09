Dosher Memorial Hospital launches new community health program

Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport will hold a news conference on Tuesday, January 10 at 9:30 a.m. to announce the launch of its new community health program.

According to the hospital, the largest grant in the 86-year history of the hospital will fund the new community health program.

Hospital officials also said the grant is more than ten times larger than the grant announced in December.

The hospital plans to give more details about the grant and grantor at the news conference.

Dosher is the only independent critical access hospital in North Carolina. Its primary service area is Smithville Township and the surrounding communities of Brunswick County.

